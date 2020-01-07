|
REED, William Frederick (Bill). Passed away after a relatively short battle with cancer at South Canterbury Hospice, with family by his side, aged 80. Much loved father and father-in-law of Billy and Emma, Rodney and Janine. Cherished and adored grandad of Oaklan, Hudson and Sterling. The memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Friday 10th January at 12.30 pm in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland. Now at peace and free from pain. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Canterbury Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Chapel.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020