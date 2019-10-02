Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Resources
More Obituaries for William MONTEITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Frederick (Bill) MONTEITH

Add a Memory
William Frederick (Bill) MONTEITH Notice
MONTEITH, William Frederick (Bill). On Saturday 28th September, 2019, peacefully at Waikato Hospital. In his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Ann, and cherished Dad of David, Debbie, James and Regina, Mary Ann and Ian McTernan, Andrew and Diane and Rachael. Adored Grandad and Poppa of twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren. "The heart that loves is always young." A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Friday 4th October, 2019 at the Putaruru Baptist Church, 54 Arapuni Street at 1.00 p.m. Communications to South Waikato Funeral Services. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.