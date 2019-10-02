|
MONTEITH, William Frederick (Bill). On Saturday 28th September, 2019, peacefully at Waikato Hospital. In his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Ann, and cherished Dad of David, Debbie, James and Regina, Mary Ann and Ian McTernan, Andrew and Diane and Rachael. Adored Grandad and Poppa of twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren. "The heart that loves is always young." A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Friday 4th October, 2019 at the Putaruru Baptist Church, 54 Arapuni Street at 1.00 p.m. Communications to South Waikato Funeral Services. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019