GORTON, William Frederick (Fred). Peacefully at Metlifecare on Monday 5 August 2019, aged 91 very enjoyable years. Much loved husband of the late Pauline. Loved father and father-in-law of Pete and Louise, Mark and Janine. Loved "GrandPa" of Sarah, Chelsea, Adelaide and Mathew. "Quite a character, and always entertaining - you'll be missed by many Freddie." A service to celebrate the life of Fred will be held at the Manfield Event Centre Suites, access from 59 South Street, Feilding on Saturday 17 August 2019 at 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Gorton family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019