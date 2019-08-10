Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William GORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Frederick (Fred) GORTON

Add a Memory
William Frederick (Fred) GORTON Notice
GORTON, William Frederick (Fred). Peacefully at Metlifecare on Monday 5 August 2019, aged 91 very enjoyable years. Much loved husband of the late Pauline. Loved father and father-in-law of Pete and Louise, Mark and Janine. Loved "GrandPa" of Sarah, Chelsea, Adelaide and Mathew. "Quite a character, and always entertaining - you'll be missed by many Freddie." A service to celebrate the life of Fred will be held at the Manfield Event Centre Suites, access from 59 South Street, Feilding on Saturday 17 August 2019 at 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Gorton family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.