BURROWS, William Frank (Frank). Passed away peacefully at North Shore Public Hospital on Friday 10 July 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved Father and Father in law of Rob and Debbie, Mickey and Patrick, the late Chris and Lisa. Loving Granddad to Iommi, Nicola, Aiden, Jeremy, Charlotte, Lucy, Sean, Callum and Kaitlyn. We will miss you, but never forget you. The Funeral Service will be held in the Garden Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 16th July 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020