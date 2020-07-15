Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William BURROWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Frank (Frank) BURROWS

Add a Memory
William Frank (Frank) BURROWS Notice
BURROWS, William Frank (Frank). Passed away peacefully at North Shore Public Hospital on Friday 10 July 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved Father and Father in law of Rob and Debbie, Mickey and Patrick, the late Chris and Lisa. Loving Granddad to Iommi, Nicola, Aiden, Jeremy, Charlotte, Lucy, Sean, Callum and Kaitlyn. We will miss you, but never forget you. The Funeral Service will be held in the Garden Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 16th July 2020 at 2.00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -