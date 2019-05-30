|
|
|
HUNT, William Francis Sprague. In his 86th year. Passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on 27 May 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Sandra, loved dad to Karen, Bill and Mark, loved Poppa Bill to 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. Loved Bill to many other family members and friends. Special thanks to Mario, Anna Marie and the staff of Waimarie Private Hospital who looked after Bill for the last several months of his life. By request no cards of flowers, in lieu of, donations to St Johns Ambulance, PO Box 14902, Auckland 1741 would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 31 May at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More