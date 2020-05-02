Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
William Francis (Bill) ROACHE

William Francis (Bill) ROACHE Notice
ROACHE, William Francis (Bill). Passed away on 28th April 2020, aged 86 at Whangarei Hospital. A very special man. Much loved husband of Lois and father of lynette Lewis, Michael and Janice Roache and Andrea Jensen. A very special Poppa of David, Brenda, Sarah, Tui and Holly. Because of the current restrictions, a private cremation has been held, with a memorial service to be confirmed at a later date. All communications to the "Roache Family" C/- PO Box 1417, Whangarei.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020
