BLAND, William Francis (Will). Unexpectedly on July 6, 2019, aged 50 years. Devoted husband of Jo. Proud dad of Connor and Carter. Much loved son of Frank and Anna. Adored brother of Calven and Melissa. Admired son-in-law of Kaye Welch. Favourite uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and fondly remembered by all his global extended family. A party to celebrate Will's life will tee off at the Warkworth Golf Club, Golf Road, Warkworth on Saturday July 13, at 1:00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2019