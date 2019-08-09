|
NUTTALL, William Ernest (Bill). Peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital on the 7th August, 2019. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Noeline, and former husband to the late Frances (Farnie). Much loved Dad and father-in-law to Kerry, Gray and Kirsty, and the late Yvonne. Loved Grandad to Nathan, Jackson, and Keto; Kaeden, Jai, and Kyah, and Jayrene. Loved brother to Sally, Robyn, and John. "Our Waikato Man till the end." A service for Bill will be held at the Tokoroa Club, Chambers Street, Tokoroa on Monday 12th August, 2019 at 1.30 p.m. followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019