EVANS, William Ernest (Bill). 29th August 1935 to 6th August 2020. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Carole for 61 years. Dearest Dad and Dad in law of Wendy and Tony and the late Bruce, Carolyn, David and Maree. Dearest Grandad of Chris and Julia, Scott and Kate, Katie, Amy and Matt, Daniel, Kelly and Caleb Dearest Great Grandad of Max, Quinn, Nina, Millie, Ryan, Emily, Sam and Gus. Cheeky to the End! Privately Cremated. A celebration of life gathering for Bill will be held on Saturday August 22nd at 2.30pm at St Johns Lounge, Purewa Cemetery, St Johns Rd, Meadowbank. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice would be appreciated
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020