COOK, William Ernest (Ernest). On 31 July 2019 at the Kerikeri Retirement Village. Loved husband of Pat. Loved father of Marilyn, Peter, Trevor, Brian, Roger, Michael, Kevin, Jocelyn, Lucy, Heather, Rosemary and their spouses. Loved Grandfather of 39 and 6 bonus grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ernest's life will be held at Frontline Church, 119 Hone Heke Road, Kerikeri at 11:00am on Monday 5 August 2019 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance or a plate for morning tea would be appreciated. Thanks to the staff of Kerikeri Retirement Village for their care during the past months. Messages to the Cook family, c/- Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, 0230.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
