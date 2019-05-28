Home

William Edward (Bill) STILL

William Edward (Bill) STILL Notice
STILL, William Edward (Bill). Passed away on the 26th of May 2019. Loved husband of Joy. Loved father and father in law of David and Bronwyn, Michael and Karen, and Janine and Nick. Loved Pop of Ashley, Loren, Renee, Megan, Liam, Emma, Christopher and Mitchell. Great Pop of Jade and Lili. Dearly loved by all his family. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday the 31st of May 2019 at 3.00 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 28 to May 29, 2019
