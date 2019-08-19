|
COWLEY, William Edward. Passed away on Saturday August 17 Peace at last Loved husband, father, father in law, grandfather, uncle and friend You have given us wonderful family memories and we will miss you dearly A service will be held at St Paul's church, Tennyson Street on Friday August 23, 2019 at 11am followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery All messages to the Cowley family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140. Dunstalls Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019