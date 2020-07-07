Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William FLOWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Edward Charles (Bill) FLOWER


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
William Edward Charles (Bill) FLOWER Notice
FLOWER, William Edward Charles (Bill). Proud Royal New Zealand Navy Veteran of WW11 (RNZN 5113). Born 04 June 1925 in Ha'apai, Tonga. Died 05 July 2020 in Hope Island, Queensland, Australia. Husband of Patricia Browne. Former husband of Helen Flower (deceased). Loved father of Mary (deceased), father and father-in- law of Alison and David, Jane and Michael, Catherine and Jim (Texas), Ann and the late Rick. Loved by his 10 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. Gone to the Big Golf Course in the Sky. A celebration of Dad's life will held at later date. Communication to: 39 Rothesay Bay Rd, Auckland 0630.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -