|
|
|
FLOWER, William Edward Charles (Bill). Proud Royal New Zealand Navy Veteran of WW11 (RNZN 5113). Born 04 June 1925 in Ha'apai, Tonga. Died 05 July 2020 in Hope Island, Queensland, Australia. Husband of Patricia Browne. Former husband of Helen Flower (deceased). Loved father of Mary (deceased), father and father-in- law of Alison and David, Jane and Michael, Catherine and Jim (Texas), Ann and the late Rick. Loved by his 10 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. Gone to the Big Golf Course in the Sky. A celebration of Dad's life will held at later date. Communication to: 39 Rothesay Bay Rd, Auckland 0630.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 7, 2020