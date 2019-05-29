Home

WALLACE, William David (Bill). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Hospice North Shore on 25 May 2019, aged 67 years. Loved son of Audrey and brother of Alison. Dearly loved husband of Dianne. Much loved dad and father in-law to Duncan and Sarah, Rachel and Richard. Treasured poppa to Baxter and Otto. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Northcross Intermediate School, Sartors Ave, Browns Bay on Saturday 1 June at 11am. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice North Shore.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
