Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hikutaia Bowling Club
9 Alley Memorial Rd
Hikutaia
William David (Bill) GRAY

William David (Bill) GRAY Notice
GRAY, William David (Bill). Passed away during lockdown on 14th April, 2020. Husband of the late Eleanor, father and father-in-law of Catherine and John, David and Jody, Alison and Rex, Robert and Gail. Grandfather of Julia, Anita, Simon, Sinead, Andrew, Lewes, Brandon, Jessica, Zaine, Stephanie, Ashleigh, and great-grandfather of Emily and Alex. Twin brother of Charlie, and brother of Heather and the late Elspeth. A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at the Hikutaia Bowling Club, 9 Alley Memorial Rd, Hikutaia, on Saturday 28th November, at 1pm. All welcome. Communication: 021 111 6059.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
