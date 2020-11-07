|
GRAY, William David (Bill). Passed away during lockdown on 14th April, 2020. Husband of the late Eleanor, father and father-in-law of Catherine and John, David and Jody, Alison and Rex, Robert and Gail. Grandfather of Julia, Anita, Simon, Sinead, Andrew, Lewes, Brandon, Jessica, Zaine, Stephanie, Ashleigh, and great-grandfather of Emily and Alex. Twin brother of Charlie, and brother of Heather and the late Elspeth. A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at the Hikutaia Bowling Club, 9 Alley Memorial Rd, Hikutaia, on Saturday 28th November, at 1pm. All welcome. Communication: 021 111 6059.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020