|
|
|
GRAY, William David (Bill). Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, out on the farm (as he would have wished) on 14th April, 2020; aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Eleanor, loving father and father-in-law of Catherine and John, David and Jody, Alison and Rex, Robert and Gail. Loved grandfather of Julia, Anita, Simon, Sinead, Andrew, Lewes, Brandon, Jessica, Zaine, Stephanie, Ashleigh, and great-grandfather of Emily and Alex. Loving twin brother of Charlie, and brother of Heather and the late Elspeth. 'We have great memories that we will treasure. Now at peace'. A private cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to: [email protected] gmail.com, 43 Tephra Blvd, Stonefields, Auckland 1072.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020