William David (Bill) GRAY

William David (Bill) GRAY Notice
GRAY, William David (Bill). Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, out on the farm (as he would have wished) on 14th April, 2020; aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Eleanor, loving father and father-in-law of Catherine and John, David and Jody, Alison and Rex, Robert and Gail. Loved grandfather of Julia, Anita, Simon, Sinead, Andrew, Lewes, Brandon, Jessica, Zaine, Stephanie, Ashleigh, and great-grandfather of Emily and Alex. Loving twin brother of Charlie, and brother of Heather and the late Elspeth. 'We have great memories that we will treasure. Now at peace'. A private cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to: [email protected] gmail.com, 43 Tephra Blvd, Stonefields, Auckland 1072.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
