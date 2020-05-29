Home

GAVIN, William David (Bill). Passed away at his Greys Avenue home on Tuesday, 26th May 2020 aged 83. Proud father of Gavin of Lombok and UK, Amanda (Panda), Thomas (Tom) of UK. "Goodbye Dad, we love you and are proud of you. We will miss you forever. The world will be less exciting and dynamic without you. We are all grateful for the time we spent with you before COVID-19 Lockdown. We are pleased that you got to meet Lilya in Lombok and Lucy, your future daughter in law, in New Zealand last year. We all love you and know you will always be with us." In accordance with Dad's wishes a private cremation has been held. Donations to hospice.org.nz/get-involved/make-a-donation. Thank you to the Mercy Hospice staff who supported Bill in his final days. Communications to Jean Parsons, 308 Mill Road, RD1 Manurewa. Auckland 2576. Email:[email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2020
