CROOK, William (Norm). On Sunday evening 19 May 2019 Norm, aged 81, passed away peacefully after a long term battle with health issues. A loving and devoted Husband to Glennis for 61 years, an awesome Dad to Gary and Scott, a cool Granddad to Ryan, Matt, Logan, Jack, and Toby, and an amazing father- in-law to Lisa. He will be dearly missed by family and friends and never forgotten. Many thanks go to the staff at Tauranga Hospital for their care of Norm during his last few weeks. Norm was farewelled on Wednesday with close family by his side. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Mt Maunganui RSA Welfare Fund, 544 Maunganui Rd, Mt Maunganui 3116, would be appreciated. Time to raise the anchor Norm and head off for that secret fishing spot. Communication to the Crook Family c/- 22 Seashell Drive Papamoa Beach Tauranga 3118.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019