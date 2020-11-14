Home

More Obituaries for William CARE
William Clinton CARE

William Clinton CARE Notice
CARE, William Clinton. William Clinton Jones Care passed away in Whangamata on 11th November 2020; in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of Marija. Father to Peter, Suella, Tony, Len, Anna and Andy. Dide to Dylan, Summer, Breeze, Luke, Marija and Nia. Great Dide to Ivy, Mac and Sol. Sincere heartfelt thanks and admiration to the staff at Moana House for the amazing loving care they gave to William. A happy gathering to honour our Bill will be held at the Onemana Boatshed Caf?, 101 Bambury Place, Onemana on Friday 20th November at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
