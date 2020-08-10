|
CLARKSON, William (Paul). Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Veteran's Hospital, Auckland on Thursday 6 August 2020 aged 80. Loving member of the Clarkson Whanau. A memorial service to celebrate Paul's life will be held at the Te Atatu RSA, 1 Harbour View Road, on Friday 14 August at 10.30am. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Ranfurly Veterans Hospital, and North Shore Hospital Oncology for their kindness, care and compassion. 'Forever in our hearts and at peace now.'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020