SMITH, William Charles (Bill). Born October 20, 1939. Passed away on June 1, 2019. At home in Waikauri Bay after a brave fight. Dearly loved husband of Jill, father and father in law of Glenn and Kaye, Dean and Amanda, and Lee. Loved poppa Bill of Finn, Millar, Connor and Luca. Brother of Lorraine and the late Colleen. A private cremation has taken place. Bills love of the bay and a cold beer will be celebrated on Saturday 8 June at the family home. All are welcome between 3-5 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
