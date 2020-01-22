|
RODGER, William Charles (Bill) (RNZN No 17815.) On 20 January 2020 peacefully at Mercy Hospice, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Loved father of Cherie and Mark, Blair and Bec, Natasha (Poppie) and Andrew. Loved stepfather of Cameron and Alex, Annemarie and Richard, Kimberley and Jacob, loved Poppa Bill to his many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Loved brother of Daniel. A service for Bill will be held in the Commodore Room, Five Knots (Tamaki Yacht Club) 30 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay on Saturday January 25 at 12.30pm. All communications to PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice [email protected] would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020