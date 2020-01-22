Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Five Knots at Tamaki Yacht Club - Commodore Room
30 Tamaki Drive
Mission Bay
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William RODGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Charles (Bill) RODGER

Add a Memory
William Charles (Bill) RODGER Notice
RODGER, William Charles (Bill) (RNZN No 17815.) On 20 January 2020 peacefully at Mercy Hospice, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Loved father of Cherie and Mark, Blair and Bec, Natasha (Poppie) and Andrew. Loved stepfather of Cameron and Alex, Annemarie and Richard, Kimberley and Jacob, loved Poppa Bill to his many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Loved brother of Daniel. A service for Bill will be held in the Commodore Room, Five Knots (Tamaki Yacht Club) 30 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay on Saturday January 25 at 12.30pm. All communications to PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice [email protected] would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -