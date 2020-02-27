|
HARRIS, William Charles (Bill). On 25th February after a long hard determined battle, Bill passed away peacefully. Bill is survived by Diane (Strawbridge) dearly loved partner, soul mate and best friend. Much loved family. - Children: Lisa and Terry Wells, Nigel, Stefan and Julie, and Nicky. Grandchildren: Emma, Jordan, Rhys, Nathan, Kayla and Kyle. Great grandchildren: Eli, Riley and Noah. Much loved younger brother to Nanette Beardsall (Deceased), Irma Rodley and Bonnie/Yvonne Menhinnick. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, Corner Moody Avenue and Kamo Road on Wednesday 4th March 2020, at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Cancer Society Whangarei. All communications to Palms Lifestyle Village, Villa 20, 45 Reed Street, Tikipunga 0112.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2020