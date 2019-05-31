Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) CAMPBELL

Notice Condolences

William (Bill) CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, William (Bill). Passed away peacefully in Te Puke on Wednesday 29th May 2019 aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Emma. Much loved dad, grandad, great grandad, and great great grandad of the Campbell Whanau. A service for Bill will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Saturday 1st June at 1pm. Bill will be lying at his home, 8 Lyndhurst Avenue, Little Waihi, from Thursday to Saturday.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.