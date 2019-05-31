|
|
|
CAMPBELL, William (Bill). Passed away peacefully in Te Puke on Wednesday 29th May 2019 aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Emma. Much loved dad, grandad, great grandad, and great great grandad of the Campbell Whanau. A service for Bill will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Saturday 1st June at 1pm. Bill will be lying at his home, 8 Lyndhurst Avenue, Little Waihi, from Thursday to Saturday.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 31, 2019
Read More