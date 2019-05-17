|
BURSLEM, William (Bill). Suddenly, at Selwyn Heights Hospital on Tuesday 14th May 2019; in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Diana; beloved father of Emma, Lizzie, Andrew and Michael; dearly loved brother of Bridget Graham, uncle of Peggy Williams. Loved and respected by his wider family and colleagues. Now in God's care. A Funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, 100 St Andrew's Rd, Epsom; on Monday 20th May at 2 pm. Messages to Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 17, 2019
