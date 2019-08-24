|
ROBINSON, William Brian (Brian). Passed away peacefully at his Roto-o-Rangi home on Monday August 19th 2019, aged 84 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Michelle, Jonathan and Mary, Matthew and Penny. Adored Pa Brian of Zach, Meg, Kate, Molly, Toby, Issy, Jasper and Phoebe. Loved brother of Maureen and Margaret. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Cambridge Town Hall, Victoria Street, Cambridge on Wednesday August 28th at 1:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019