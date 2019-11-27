Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Thomas More Catholic Church
33 Gloucester Road
Mount Maunganui
William Bevin Keith (Bevin) HOUGH

William Bevin Keith (Bevin) HOUGH Notice
HOUGH, William Bevin Keith (Bevin). Peacefully in Tauranga on Monday 25th November 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Norma for 67 years. Treasured father and father in law of Rodger and Helen, Greg (deceased) and Tania, Brenda and Peter, Karen and Leon, and Les and Megan. Very much loved grandad of his 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A Requiem Mass for Bevin will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 33 Gloucester Road Mount Maunganui, on Friday 29th November at 11am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Hough family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
