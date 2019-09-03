Home

William (Bill) BETTLE

BETTLE, William (Bill). Peacefully passed away surrounded by family on "Daffodil Day" Friday 30 August, aged 92. Loving Husband to Valarie, father and father in-law to Nick and Prue, Alastair and Lisa, William and Linda. Grandfather to Felicity, Celia, Henry, Sally-Ann, David, Christopher, Andrew and 10 Great Grand Children. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 5 September at 10.00am followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
