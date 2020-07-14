Home

William Betson (Bill) LAWSON Notice
LAWSON, William Betson (Bill). Died 6 July 2020 after a short illness, aged 88. Husband of the late Nancy. Father and father-in-law of Stephen and Linda (of Tauranga), Marilyn (Te Aroha), Deirdre and Geoffry (Te Aroha), Glenda and the late Alan (Pekapeka). Grandfather of Warren, Karen, Michael, Natasha, Cole, and Adam, and great grandfather of Ruby, Shyanne, Summer, and Skye, Nature, Brody, Kylar, Lincoln, and Bailey. and great great grandfather of Aniyah. Due to Bills wishes, a private cremation has been held. All coomunicaitons to 31A Ema Street, Te Aroha



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020
