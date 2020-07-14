Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
William Bernard (Bill) WHITEHOUSE


1929 - 2020
WHITEHOUSE, William Bernard (Bill). 19165576 Royal Artillery 33rd Regiment, British Airborne. Palestine. Born 2 April 1929, passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Thursday 9 July 2020 , aged 91 years. Much loved and loving Husband of the late Audrey for 55 years. Much loved Father of William, John, Stephen and David. Loved Grandad of 11 and Great Grandad of 7. A celebration of Bill's life will be held in the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Friday 17 July 2020 at 2pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 14 to July 15, 2020
