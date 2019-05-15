Home

William Bernard (Bill) MORLAND

William Bernard (Bill) MORLAND Notice
MORLAND, William Bernard (Bill). NZD 1708, passed away peacefully on 6 May 2019 at Rosedale Village in his 95th year. Loving husband to the late Phyllis and the late Estelle. Dearly loved and respected father and father-in-law of Douglas (deceased) and Diane. Cherished Grandad to Michelle and Glenn and "special Grandad" to Jude. A loving brother of Kevin (Australia) and the late Ray, Eileen and Peggy. Special thank you to Rosedale Village for the wonderful care that was given to Bill. A service will be held at The Memorial Chapel of St Christopher HMNZS Philomel, Devonport Naval Base, Queens Parade, on Wednesday 22 May at 11.00am, followed by private interment. Please Note, Photograph Identification is required to enter the Navy Base .



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
