|
|
|
HODDER, William Barry Frank (Barry). Passed away suddenly on March 21, 2020, aged 80 at Middlemore Hospital. Dearly loved husband, sweetheart and pal of Gleniss. Much loved and respected dad of Reece (Melbourne), Marlene and Malcolm, Joanne and Andrew. Cherished Grandad of Shaun, Kirsty and David, Gary and Sheree. Treasured Pop of Isabella. Will be sadly missed. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020