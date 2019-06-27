|
SMITH, William Austin. (Austy). On June 24, 2019 peacefully at Hibiscus Hospice. In his 88th year. Former husband of Val, loved father and father-in law of Greg, Jeff, Kevin, Sharon, the late Campbell, and Marie. Adored grandpa of Kelly, Gemma, Nastassia, Chloe, Zane and Mia. Proud great grandpa of Isabella and Isaac. A service to celebrate Austy's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Monday, the 1st of July 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hibiscus Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Our grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Hibiscus Hospice for their loving care. Fly free with Campbell. All communications to "The Smith Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2019
