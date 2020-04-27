|
|
|
BAINBRIDGE, William Athol (Bill). Passed away on Friday 24th April 2020 at Tasman Care (Bupa) aged 86 years following a lengthy illness. Dearly loved husband of 62 years and soulmate of Pamela. Loved father of Bryan, Norma, Sharon, Paul and Louise. Father in law of Margaret, Steve, Wayne, Margaret, & Rodney. Grandad to Suzanne, Darryn, Nicole, Danielle, Erica, Bradley, Jessica, Christopher, Emma, Isobel, & Wesley. Great Grandad to Chloe, Ryan, Flynn, & Arlo. Special friend to many. A special thanks to all the staff at Tasman Care (Bupa) Henderson for their loving care. A closed family service will be held followed by a memorial service in the near future.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2020