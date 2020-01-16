Home

William Arthur (Arthur) PETERSEN

William Arthur (Arthur) PETERSEN Notice
PETERSEN, William Arthur (Arthur). Passed away peacefully in Martinborough in his 75th year. Dearly loved son of Marjorie and the late Bill Petersen. Loved brother and brother-in- law of David (deceased) and Sheryl, Judy and Selwyn Mexted, Roger and Paula, Trevor and Sandra. Loved Uncle of his many nieces and nephews. A service for Arthur will be held in the Richmond Chapel, 10 Richmond Road, Carterton on Tuesday 21 Jan 2020 at 11.00 am followed by private cremation. Messages to P.O. Box 285, Martinborough 5741 or can be left on Arthurs tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
