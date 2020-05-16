|
LANGSTONE, William Arthur (Bill). Passed away peacefully at the Bay of Islands Hospital, Kawakawa on Thursday the 14th of May, 2020 Aged 92 years. Dearly loved Husband and soulmate of Myra for 66 years. Loved Father and Father in Law of Patrick and Christine (Australia), Vicky Deceased), Brian and Lis, and Gregory. Loved Grandad of Irene, Rita, Jane, Dean, Rick, and Anne, and Great Grandad of Paris, Alexi, and Kayne. We have so many happy memories of our life on the farm. Bill will be sadly missed and never forgotten. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020