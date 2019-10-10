|
ORMEROD, William Arthur Forster. Passed away peacefully at home on 7 October 2019; aged 66. Beloved husband of Cathy, dearly loved father and father-in law of Allison and Phil, Cat and Ian, Richard and Donna, Grandpa/Poppa of Kaela, William, Arthur, Annabelle, Gwendolyn and Piper. A celebration of his life will be held at the Devonport Yacht Club at 11am, Saturday 12 October. Profound thanks to North Shore Hospital Haematology Team, Hospice West Auckland and Vision West for their compassionate care and support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2019