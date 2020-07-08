Home

Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hibiscus Coast Community RSA
43a Vipond Road
Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa
BELL, William Arthur (Arthur). 4216659/9351 RNZN WW2 FAA LAC/PO Passed away peacefully on Friday the 3rd July 2020 in his 96th year. Loved Husband of the late Ileen. Loving Dad of Julianne and the late Bruce. Respected Father-in-law of Dave and Rose. Treasured Grandfather of Michael, Teresa, Annika, Katrina and Jasmine. Great Grandfather of 6. A service to celebrate Arthur's life will be held at the Hibiscus Coast Community RSA, 43a Vipond Road, Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa on Friday 10th July 2020 at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2020
