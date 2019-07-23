Home

William Antony (Tony) WELLACOTT

William Antony (Tony) WELLACOTT Notice
WELLACOTT, William Antony (Tony). Service number NZ393294, Army 2, Ammo Co. On 21 July 2019 peacefully in his 99th year. Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Loving father and father-in-law of Margaret and Brian, Heather (deceased), Antony (Fred) and Colleen, David and Nina. A treasured grandfather and great-grandfather. "The final therapy session at the RSA is completed". Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Selwyn Oaks and the nurses and assistants at Middlemore Hospital for their care of Tony. A service will be held in the Papakura Anglican Church, 105 Great South Road, Papakura on Friday 26 July at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/wawellacott2107



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 23 to July 24, 2019
