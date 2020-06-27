Home

Aroha Funerals
437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway
Mt Wellington, Auckland
09-527 0266
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Andrews Church
11 Vincent Street
Howick
William Anderson ROBERTSON

William Anderson ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON, William Anderson. Pipe Major of the Royal Scots (The Royal Regiment). Passed away quickly and peacefully with family by his side, aged 88. Adored Husband of the late Elizabeth. Kind and Generous father to Rhona and Father-in-law to Greig and loving Poppa to Kade and Lucy. Uncle to the Thompsons and the Murrays. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at St Andrews Church, 11 Vincent Street, Howick at 11am on Tuesday 30th June. His final march. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
