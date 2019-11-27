Home

Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 a.m.
St Andrews Anglican Church
Cnr of Wesley and Queen Streets
Pukekohe
William Allan (Allan) EASTON

William Allan (Allan) EASTON Notice
EASTON, William Allan (Allan). On Monday 25th November 2019, Allan passed away peacefully at Palms Life Care, Pukekohe, in his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl Valerie Easton. Loved father of Janice and Jim, David and Rachel, and Selwyn and Beth. Treasured Granddad of Blair, Daniel and Morgan. Will be sadly missed and always remembered. A service to celebrate and remember Allan's life will be held on Friday 29th November, at St Andrews Anglican Church, Cnr of Wesley and Queen Streets, Pukekohe at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the NZ Stroke Foundation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
