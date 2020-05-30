|
|
|
BATY, William Alfred. Dearly loved husband of Sheryl, father of Justin and Aaron, Father in law of Tracey, and grandfarther (with the loudest sneeze and biggest hands) of Jayden, Samuel, Grace, Quinn and Maya. It is with incredible sadness and shock we say "see ya later" to our beloved "hero". You are gone far too soon and the gap you leave seems to great a span to cross. We love you more than any words can say. As you always say "life is simple, its only us that trys to complicate it". A Service for Bill will be held in the Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata at 11am on Tuesday the 2 of June, followed by a private family burial at Mangawhai Heads on the 3 June. In lieu of flowers Donations to St John, Matamata would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Baty family, 6 Tamihana St, Matamata
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020