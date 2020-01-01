Home

BARBER, William Alfred (Bill). Born July 26, 1952. Passed away on December 29, 2019. Bill passed away peacefully at Totara House Hospice. Son of Selwyn and Kathleen Barber, Dearly loved husband of the late Anne Michelle Barber, Very much Loved Dad to Harold, Maurice, Clifford, Eileen and Joe. Loved Poppa/Koro to Cassie, Vic, Willow, Bobbie-Jo, Cameron, Liam, Addysen, Titan, Tempest, Calypso and the late Ngakihi, Great Koro to Cleo and Lylah. Bill will lay at 47 Eastburn Street, Papakura. 10am Friday 3 January 2020 Service at the house, then to Weymouth Cossie Club, on to Mangere Lawn Cemetery. The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations to Totara Hospice be made in Bill's name. Further information contact Joe Barber 0220981927.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
