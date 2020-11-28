|
|
|
FRASER, William Alexander. 15 July 1924 - 24 November 2020 A much-loved husband and life-long friend of Judith and adored father and father-in- law to Alastair and Lianne, Jane and James, Kate and Michael, David and Carolyn and a wonderful, respected and loved Grandpa to Liam, Thomas, Lily, Sophie, Fraser, Jessica, Annabelle, William, James, Victoria and Alexandra and great-grandpa to Fynn and Campbell. Bill died peacefully surrounded by his much-loved family and the family are most grateful to the kindness, compassion and care of everyone at Hilda Ross. In accordance with Bill's wishes, a private ceremony to celebrate his life has been held. All Communications to c/- Pellows, PO Box 4449 Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020