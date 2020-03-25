Home

William Aland (Bill) HENDERSON


1941 - 2020
William Aland (Bill) HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON, William Aland (Bill). Born 20 January 1941. Passed away peacefully on 23 March 2020. Dearly loved husband of Cheryl for 53 years. Much loved Dad of Michelle, Alan, Colin, Coral and Katrina. Adored Grandfather of 15 beautiful grandchildren. Loved big brother to Colin, Helen and Robert. Cherished brother-in- law, uncle and father-in-law. Due to the current situation a private family cremation will be held with a Memorial service to follow at a later date. For any communications please contact Coral at [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
