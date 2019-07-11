|
CHESSUM, Rev William Alan (Bill). (Mus.B). Peacefully on Saturday 6 July 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Annette for 55 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Helen and Martin Dickson, Andrew and Carron, Mark and Carol, and Ruth and Chris Cranwell. Loved grandad of Alex; Matthew and Angel, Keegan, Kaitlyn; Liam, Abigail, Caleb, Alannah; Stella, and Sophie. Loved and respected musician, teacher and minister. Special thanks to Sandra McLean and staff at Lady Elizabeth Home and Hospital who cared for Bill so lovingly over the past fourteen years, especially the last four as a permanent resident. A service for Bill is to be held in Manurewa Methodist Church, 224 Great South Road, Manurewa on Monday 15 July at 1pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at bit.ly/wachessum0619.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2019