GRIFFITHS, William Aaron. Born July 30, 1941. Dear Bill passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 12 December 2019 after a long battle with cancer. As were his wishes, a private cremation ceremony was held on Monday 16 December with his immediate family attending. Bill's family would like to thank the following specialists and caregivers with whom he had a long association. Chris Hawke, Dr Benjamin, Dr Denis Lee, the practice nurses at Pakuranga Med centre, A and E doctors and nurses at Auckland and Middlemore hospitals, East Care Botany and The Totara Hospice support staff. Lastly the wonderful Howick/Botany district health nurses whose ongoing support and care allowed us to keep Bill at home for so long. Bill kept his sense of humour until the end. He loved his family and will be sorely missed. For extended family, friends and acquaintances who would like to pay their respects; Bills request was that he would like donations to be made to the Children's Cancer Research Fund. Thank you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 19, 2019