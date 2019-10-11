|
WEEDS, Willena Joy (Joy). Sadly passed away on 7 October 2018, aged 90 years. Loved and loving wife for 71 years of Arthur (deceased); loved mother and mother-in- law of Ian (deceased) and Diane, Sandy and Bevan, Pauline, Sally, Janine and Tim, and Jo; grandmother to Serena, Eru, Natasha, Ian, Jen, Jess, Lily, Amy, Hailey, Liam, Daniel, and their partners; great-grandmother and great- great-grandmother to many. The funeral and celebration of Joy's life will be held at the Chapel, St Andrews - Howick Presbyterian Church, cnr Vincent St and Ridge Rd, Howick, Auckland, at 2:00pm on Monday 14th October, 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019