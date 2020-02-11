|
|
|
SPAANS, Willem (Wim). On Sunday 9 February 2020 peacefully at St Joans. Aged 90 years.Dearly loved husband of Nelie for 67 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nelleke and Tony, Betty and Graeme, Michael (deceased) and Kristina. Treasured Opa of Carla, Steven; Jeffrey, Michelle; Olivia, Logan and Harvey.Loved Great-Opa of 6. A farewell for Wim will be held at the Woolertons' Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Hamilton on Friday, 14 February at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left online at www.stjohn.org.nz or left at the service. Correspondence to the Spaans family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020