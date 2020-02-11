Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Willem SPAANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willem (Wim) SPAANS

Add a Memory
Willem (Wim) SPAANS Notice
SPAANS, Willem (Wim). On Sunday 9 February 2020 peacefully at St Joans. Aged 90 years.Dearly loved husband of Nelie for 67 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nelleke and Tony, Betty and Graeme, Michael (deceased) and Kristina. Treasured Opa of Carla, Steven; Jeffrey, Michelle; Olivia, Logan and Harvey.Loved Great-Opa of 6. A farewell for Wim will be held at the Woolertons' Funeral Home Chapel, 8 Railside Place, Hamilton on Friday, 14 February at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left online at www.stjohn.org.nz or left at the service. Correspondence to the Spaans family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willem's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -